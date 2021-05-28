c.1910 Handyman Special in Logansport, IN $42K

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOh, my goodness! When is the last time you saw an original lighting fixture still intact atop a newell post, especially in a house at this price point?. This was the home of Judge George Allen Gamble (1866-1934). The judge never married and lived here with a servant and an occasional lodger from the 1910s until his death in this house in 1934. George was born and raised on a nearby Indiana county and entered law school after he could no longer perform farm work as he lost his right arm in a mowing machine accident in 1893. Per US Census, the house was valued at $6,000 in 1930. In 1937, a huge auction sold off all his belongings.

