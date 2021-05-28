Tucked away on a scenic street in Capitol Hill, there+GGs one home that shines brighter than the rest this summer. Welcome to 1351 C Street NE, a noteworthy new construction 5-bed, 4.5-bath townhouse with 2-car parking that+GGs as stylish as it is inviting. This 22' wide home is brimming with curb appeal. The picturesque facade welcomes you inside, where soaring ceilings, stunning hardwood floors, and abundant natural light combine to make you feel right at home. The home+GGs flexible, open floor plan provides the perfect backdrop for all of your day-to-day adventures+GGwhether you+GGre cozying up with a book or entertaining friends. Everywhere you turn, contemporary touches abound+GGfrom custom built-ins and clever storage to designer light fixtures and tailor-made trim. This comprehensive home is two units and all above grade (with CofO - 2 units) with a connecting doorway in addition to private entrances and additional private entrances, delivering the latest in flexible living all under one roof. The first floor level can be used as a separate residence, in-law suite, Airbnb, or long-term rental unit based on whatever best suits your lifestyle! The home includes not one but two chef+GGs kitchens, each equipped with custom cabinetry design, Quartz counters, Bosch & GE appliances suites, and functional custom design. Spacious and sunlit, all of the home+GGs bedrooms are built with your relaxation in mind, including the expansive Primary Suite that has its own walk-in closet, roomy storage systems, and a spa-like ensuite master bath. And last but not least: at a time when the demand for outdoor space continues to reach new heights, this home exceeds expectations with its sweeping rooftop deck that offers iconic views of the Washington Monument, accessed by the fully operable motorized skylight. Nestled in Capitol Hill, this home places residents at the center of a sought-after location that+GGs hard to beat. Stroll the scenic streets at your doorstep, hunt for farm-fresh produce from Eastern Market, sample the eclectic culinary scene of neighboring H Street Corridor, and run everyday errands with ease. A home where convenience meets contemporary charm like never before, 1351 C Street NE is the answer to all your home buying aspirations. Stop by to see it for yourself before the sun sets on this rare opportunity! Inbounds Maury Elementary!