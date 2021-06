The U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap outlines specific actions and responsibilities to realize a circular economy for plastics in America. Austin, Texas –Today, Austin Resource Recovery and the City of Austin helped launch the U.S. Plastics Pact's Roadmap to 2025, an aggressive national strategy outlining how the U.S. Pact and City of Austin, along with nearly 100 government entities, companies, NGO’s, research institutions and other stakeholders, known as Activators, will achieve each of the Pact’s four 2025 targets through specific actions, responsibilities and interim timeframes to realize a circular economy for plastics in the United States by 2025.