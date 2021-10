(WAOW-TV) Quarterback Ben Wesolowski not only became the first player in Wittenberg-Birnamwood history to rush and throw for 1000 yard in a season, he also set the state record for passing touchdowns in a game with 9, while his receiver Kaden Schmidt would set the record for receiving touchdowns in a game with 7 of those in their 79-8 win over Nekoosa on Friday night.

FOOTBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO