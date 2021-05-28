c.1938 Handyman Special in Fort Smith, AR Under $45K

ARKADELPHIA, ARK – Southern Bancorp, Inc., a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and holding company for Southern Bancorp Bank, today announced that it has closed on its acquisition of DeWitt First Bankshares Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Arkansas County Bank. The acquisition, which was announced in January 2021, closed on May 14th, adding three new bank branches to the Southern Bancorp network, two in Arkansas County (DeWitt and Stuttgart) and one in Sevier County (Lockesburg), bringing the total number of locations in Arkansas and Mississippi to 52.