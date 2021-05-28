c.1938 Handyman Special in Fort Smith, AR Under $45K
I love the arched doorway that match the arched bookcase. The brick fireplace is attractive and taxes are low. Investment Opportunity within minutes of the Downtown Entertainment District. Original hardwood flooring, architectural features, high ceilings, roomy living areas, built ins and large front porch. Fully fenced yard with double gate in back. Will make a great personal home or rental. Selling ‘AS IS , No repairs, No Disclosures, No Warranties Implied or Otherwise. On Street parking or parking in rear.oldhousesunder50k.com