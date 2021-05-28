Best LGBTQ+ Pride Books for Babies and Toddlers
Before little ones can even form a full sentence, books can help expose them to complex topics, including identity and the many different forms a family can take. There are lesbian, gay and transgender parents. There are families with non-binary kiddos. There are loving families in all combinations of other shapes and sizes. And what better way to show your child that than with a colorful and heartwarming book you can enjoy reading together?www.whattoexpect.com