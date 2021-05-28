Best LGBTQ+ Pride Books for Babies and Toddlers

Every year, we use pride month to remember the history, struggles, and impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender family and community members have had on our collective lives. I use the word family and collective because, despite the increased fragmentation of our social bonds, those of us in the cooperative movement are betting on the continued importance of community to help foster both social and financial well-being for all. Our mission compels us to connect with and care for each other. We are a collective, and those identifying as LGBTQ+ are a significant part of who we are. As American soccer great Megan Rapinoe said, “You can’t win a championship without gays on your team—it’s never been done before, ever. That’s science, right there!”