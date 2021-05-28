Anticorruption Ideas Club: 70 young people throughout Moldova will engage in promoting integrity
They will learn what corruption implies and how it can be prevented, so as to suggest their own solutions for reducing this phenomenon. Over 70 young people throughout Moldova will participate during May-October 2021 in the second edition of the Anticorruption Ideas Club. The event is organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the National Anticorruption Center (NAC), in partnership with the Youth Media Center.www.md.undp.org