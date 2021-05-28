Anticorruption Ideas Club: 70 young people throughout Moldova will engage in promoting integrity

With all health and safety measures meticulously in place, the Forum brought together the representatives of public and private sectors, and civil society. Following the opening remarks delivered by the representatives of Turkey and UNDP Turkey, psychologist and author Gündüz Vassaf spoke on hope, treating individual, societal and environmental factors that called for approaching life and work with hope. A short animation film “Petunia” shown following the opening remarks highlighted the problems of youth neither in employment nor in education or training. Then, two panels consisting of academicians, journalists, social entrepreneurs and representatives of civil society first discussed how to increase decent job opportunities under the circumstances of technological transformation, and build a world of work that provides protection and opportunities for quality education as well as that is flexible.