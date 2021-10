The October 9 ceremony marked the graduation of the College’s inaugural master’s degree cohort as well as two accelerated baccalaureate programs. Photos by Marco Calderon. Speakers included Cheri Fager, one of four who earned a master's degree in applied analytics, and Christina Tomsic, one of 24 who earned a bachelor's of business administration. An additional six graduates earned a bachelor’s of information systems. The alumni were congratulated in remarks by Dean of Continuing Studies Jane Hudak and Dean of Graduate Studies David Donnelly.

