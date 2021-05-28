Cancel
Algona, IA

Chamber grows community's next leaders

Algona Upper Des Moines
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALGONA—Communities need leaders to progress and thrive successfully. If you can’t find them, you grow your own. That’s exactly what the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce did over 20 years ago when it implemented a leadership class. This year’s class held its graduation ceremony at the Thul Shed on Tuesday,...

