The Medal of Honor was introduced during the American Civil war. It is the highest military adornment presented to members of the United States armed forces by the U.S. government. The Medal was awarded to those who were fully devoted and ready to risk their own lives beyond the call of duty to defend their country against enemies. A research carried out by the United States Army in 1993 proved that racial discrimination was so high in the Armed Forces such that none of the black soldiers was awarded the Medal of Honor for their courageous acts and contribution in the World War II.