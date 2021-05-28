10 Things to Do This Memorial Day Weekend (May 28-31)
Guests at Canterbury Village this weekend will be transported to the Mesozoic Era, as they embark on an outdoor adventure that brings them face-to-face with nearly 100 animatronic dinosaurs, including T-Rex, Velociraptors, and Stegosauruses. After touring this prehistoric wonderland, guests can become paleontologists, studying the skeletons, fossils, and gigantic eggs of the world’s largest creatures. They’ll also enjoy live music by the Dino Band. $10. May 28-31. Canterbury Village, 2359 Joslyn Ct., Orion Charter Twp.; dinostroll.com.www.hourdetroit.com