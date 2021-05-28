Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

10 Things to Do This Memorial Day Weekend (May 28-31)

By Ashley Winn
hourdetroit.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuests at Canterbury Village this weekend will be transported to the Mesozoic Era, as they embark on an outdoor adventure that brings them face-to-face with nearly 100 animatronic dinosaurs, including T-Rex, Velociraptors, and Stegosauruses. After touring this prehistoric wonderland, guests can become paleontologists, studying the skeletons, fossils, and gigantic eggs of the world’s largest creatures. They’ll also enjoy live music by the Dino Band. $10. May 28-31. Canterbury Village, 2359 Joslyn Ct., Orion Charter Twp.; dinostroll.com.

www.hourdetroit.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazel Park, MI
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Lake Orion, MI
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
City
Dearborn, MI
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Utica, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Bike Parade#Detroit Institute Of Arts#Outdoor Fitness#T Rex#The Dino Band#Orion Charter Twp#Rollout Detroit#Midway#Pacific Islander American#Japanese#South Indian#Motor City Brew#The Detroit Youth Choir#The American Legion State#Civil Air Patrol 176th#Cap Van Dyke Squadron#Korean War#American Legion Past#American Legion Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

2021 Ford Fireworks will be on Local 4 as a TV-only event

DETROIT – This year’s Ford Fireworks will be a TV-only event and you will be able to watch them on June 28 right here on Local 4. Tony Michaels, the CEO of the Parade Company, and Pamela Alexander, Ford’s Director of Community Engagement and Corporate Philanthropy, made the announcement on Monday.
Detroit, MIWXYZ

Banquet hall owner baffled by COVID restrictions that 'don't make sense'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The owner of Fox Hills Golf & Banquet Center told 7 Action News Monday that she would have had to close their doors if not for the money they bring in with the golf side of her business as a result of the state's restrictions on banquet centers, which have been devastating to that part of her business.
Belleville, MIDearborn Press & Guide

New $1.3 million space-themed playground underway at Lower Huron Metropark

Construction is expected to begin this summer on a unique space-themed playground at Lower Huron Metropark. Community and stakeholder feedback has helped to guide the design for this new playground at the park, located in Belleville and Huron Township. “The Metroparks always strive to meet community needs and provide area...
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Detroit breaks ground on $200M Joe Louis Greenway

Detroit — The city's $200 million Joe Louis Greenway took a step closer to becoming a reality Monday after officials broke ground on the project. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, government officials and community leaders launched the project's first phase of construction for the nearly 28-mile loop of pedestrian and bike paths.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Detroit Public TV

May 19th Virtual Town Hall – How We Got Here: The Asian American Experience in Metro Detroit

Watch on the One Detroit Facebook page or YouTube channel. In the aftermath of the Atlanta spa shootings in March, the nonprofit organization, Stop AAPI Hate, released a report stating that there were almost 3,800 reported hate incidents from March 2020-Feb. 2021 nationwide. But for Asian Americans, discrimination in this country they call home is not a new issue. There’s much more to the story.
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...
Detroit, MIWSJM

Ford Field COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Closing Today

The mass vaccination clinic run by the state, federal, and local governments is closing today at Ford Field in Detroit after giving more than 275,000 COVID-19 vaccinations. FEMA acting regional administrator Kevin Sligh says for anyone who missed out, they can still get a shot. “We want everyone to know...
Detroit, MImichiganradio.org

Ford Field vaccine site closes as state pivots to "hyperlocal" outreach

As the mass vaccination in the heart of Detroit at Ford Field closes down, state officials leading Michigan’s COVID vaccine campaign are switching their focus to hyper-local in-person efforts to get more people inoculated. 70% of respondents in a new statewide survey commissioned by the Michigan Department of Health and...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Amtrak gets OK for 110 mph trains in part of Michigan

Amtrak announced Monday it will increase the maximum speed of its trains along a 45-mile stretch between Kalamazoo and Albion next week and restore an additional Pontiac/Detroit-Chicago Wolverine Service round trip this summer. The federal government granted approval to Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation to increase maximum speeds...