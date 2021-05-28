Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Lifileucel Could Be a New Standard of Care for Patients With Heavily Pretreated Metastatic Melanoma

By Colby Stong
cancertherapyadvisor.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLifileucel produced durable responses in heavily pretreated patients with advanced melanoma, according to study results published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Researchers evaluated the efficacy and safety of lifileucel, an autologous tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) product, in patients with advanced melanoma who had progressed on immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) and targeted therapies.

www.cancertherapyadvisor.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melanoma#Tumor#Medical Device#Standard Of Care#Clinicaltrial Gov#Braf#Teae#Ici#Khushalani Ni
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Industrycancernetwork.com

Lifileucel Continues to Show Durable Responses in Advanced Melanoma

With further follow-up, lifileucel (LN-144) continued to show durable responses in patients with heavily pretreated advanced or metastatic melanoma who have progressed on multiple therapies, including prior anti–PD-1/PD-L1 therapy. Treatment with lifileucel (LN-144) continued to show durable responses in patients with heavily pretreated advanced or metastatic melanoma who have progressed...
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

Increased Responses to Lifileucel Plus Pembrolizumab Observed in Patients With Advanced Melanoma

In patients with pre-immune checkpoint inhibitor-naïve advanced melanoma, treatment with the combination of lifileucel plus pembrolizumab, compared to pembrolizumab alone, increased the overall response rate. In patients with pre-immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI)-naïve advanced melanoma, treatment with the combination of lifileucel (LN-144) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda), compared to pembrolizumab alone, increased the...
Cancercancertherapyadvisor.com

Oral Selinexor, Pomalidomide, and Dexamethasone Combination Is Safe in Pretreated Patients With Multiple Myeloma

The following article features coverage from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Click here to read more of Cancer Therapy Advisor‘s conference coverage. Selinexor once weekly can be safely combined with pomalidomide and dexamethasone in heavily pretreated patients with multiple myeloma (MM), according to the results...
Healthtargetedonc.com

Maximized Benefit of Lifileucel in Melanoma Potentially Seen Following Anti–PD-1 Progression

Further follow up of lifileucel in patients with melanoma showed potentially follow progression on anti—PD-1 therapy. With further follow-up, lifileucel (LN-144) continued to show durable responses in patients with heavily pretreated advanced or metastatic melanoma who have progressed on multiple therapies, including prior anti–PD-1/PD-L1 therapy, according to updated results from a cohort of the phase 2 C-144-01 trial (NCT02360579) presented at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.1.
Healthonclive.com

Lifileucel/Pembrolizumab Elicits Encouraging ORR in ICI-Naïve Advanced Melanoma

The addition of lifileucel to pembrolizumab resulted in an overall response rate of 85.7% compared with pembrolizumab alone in patients with immune checkpoint inhibitor–naïve advanced melanoma. The addition of lifileucel (LN-144) to pembrolizumab (Keytruda) resulted in an overall response rate (ORR) of 85.7% compared with pembrolizumab alone in patients with...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Lenvatinib and Pembrolizumab Show Continuing Efficacy in Certain Patients With Advanced Melanoma

In an updated analysis of the combination of lenvatinib and pembrolizumab for patients with advanced melanoma, efficacy results continue to show a durable response. The combination of lenvatinib (Lenvima) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) continued to show meaningful and durable responses in patients with advanced melanoma who had progressed on previous PD-L1 inhibitor treatment, according to updated findings of the LEAP-004 (NCT03776136) trial.1.
Tampa, FLNewswise

Analyzing the Tumor Microenvironment at the Single Cell Level Sheds Light on Metastatic Melanoma Outcomes, Moffitt Study Shows

Newswise — TAMPA, Fla. — There are several new treatment options available for patients with advanced melanoma. While these therapies have greatly improved the prognosis for patients, each person can respond to the treatments differently. Treatment of melanomas that have spread to the central nervous system is especially challenging. In a new article published in Clinical Cancer Research, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers reveal how different therapies impact the surrounding immune environment of metastatic melanoma tumors according to location and identify a rare population of immune cells that is associated with improved overall survival.
Cancercancertherapyadvisor.com

Pembrolizumab After RCC Surgery: Potential New Standard of Care

The following article features coverage from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Click here to read more of Cancer Therapy Advisor‘s conference coverage. Pembrolizumab following surgery for clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC) may offer a potential new standard of care, according to study findings presented...
Canceronclive.com

Higher Dose of Ripretinib Improves Outcomes in Heavily Pretreated Advanced GIST

Intra-patient dose escalation of ripretinib to 150 mg twice a day following progression extended progression-free survival for patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor after receiving fourth-line therapy. Intra-patient dose escalation (IPDE) of ripretinib (Qinlock) to 150 mg twice a day following progression extended progression-free survival (PFS) for patients with advanced...
Healthonclive.com

Brexucabtagene Autoleucel Induces High, Durable Responses in Heavily Pretreated Relapsed/Refractory B-ALL

A single infusion of brexucabtagene autoleucel, a CAR T-cell therapy, demonstrated robust and durable responses in heavily pretreated patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. A single infusion of brexucabtagene autoleucel (formerly KTE-X19; Tecartus), a CAR T-cell therapy, demonstrated robust and durable responses in heavily pretreated patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell...
Cancercuretoday.com

Onivyde Combo Improves Outcomes for Patients with Metastatic Liver Cancer

Onivyde combined with a chemotherapy agent and a chemotherapy protective drug should be used as a second-line treatment option in patients with metastatic liver cancer, according to an expert. Patients with metastatic biliary tract cancer whose disease progressed after first-line treatment with the chemotherapies gemcitabine and cisplatin achieved survival improvements...
Cancercancertherapyadvisor.com

Camrelizumab Plus Chemo Could Be New Standard for Recurrent, Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

The following article features coverage from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Click here to read more of Cancer Therapy Advisor‘s conference coverage. Camrelizumab plus gemcitabine and cisplatin significantly prolonged progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma, according to results of a...
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

The New Standard in Post-Mastectomy Surgery

A new surgery technique is allowing breast cancer patients to restore sensation after a mastectomy. Called resensation, it is now available in Dallas-Fort Worth through a limited number of surgeons. One in eight U.S. women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. When women get breast reconstruction surgery...
CancerEurekAlert

Immune therapy after surgery lowers relapse risk in patients with high-risk melanoma

PORTLAND, OR - Patients with high-risk melanoma who had a course of pembrolizumab after their surgery had a longer time before their disease recurred than patients who got either ipilimumab or high-dose interferon after surgery. These findings of a large SWOG Cancer Research Network clinical trial, S1404, will be presented at the ASCO annual meeting June 6, 2021.
Healthtargetedonc.com

In Some Heavily Pretreated Patients with R/R MM Ide-Cel Continues to Show Deep and Durable Responses

Long-term follow-up data from the KarMMa trial found that treatment with the chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, idecabtagene vicleucel, continues to demonstrate improved survival among heavily pretreated patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Long-term follow-up data from the KarMMa trial found that treatment with the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy,...
CancerMedicalXpress

New immunotherapy drug effective for melanoma, other cancers

A new immune checkpoint inhibitor has proven effective in helping save the lives of advanced melanoma patients, a breakthrough that could extend to the treatment of other cancers. Relatlimab is the first immunotherapy treatment to target LAG-3, a protein in immune cells which reinvigorates and enhances the tumor fighting response.
CancerNature.com

T-regulatory cells predict clinical outcome in soft tissue sarcoma patients: a clinico-pathological study

Soft tissue sarcomas (STS) are generally considered non-immunogenic, although specific subtypes respond to immunotherapy. Antitumour response within the tumour microenvironment relies on a balance between inhibitory and activating signals for tumour-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). This study analysed TILs and immune checkpoint molecules in STS, and assessed their prognostic impact regarding local recurrence (LR), distant metastasis (DM), and overall survival (OS).