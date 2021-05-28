Lifileucel Could Be a New Standard of Care for Patients With Heavily Pretreated Metastatic Melanoma
Lifileucel produced durable responses in heavily pretreated patients with advanced melanoma, according to study results published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Researchers evaluated the efficacy and safety of lifileucel, an autologous tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) product, in patients with advanced melanoma who had progressed on immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) and targeted therapies.www.cancertherapyadvisor.com