Michigan health officials are encouraging vaccine distribution, as the state currently sits at a nearly 60% vaccination rate for people age 16 and older. A vaccine clinic was set up in Grand Rapids Wednesday as part of the "shots in arms" campaign organized by Gov. Whitmer's Protect Michigan Commission to encourage those in the restaurant, retail and hospitality industries to receive vaccines. The commission is partnered with the Small Business Association of Michigan and the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association.