HEARNE - The regular meeting of the City Council was rescheduled to Monday, May 24th due to the severe weather that is a regular occurrence in May. The rescheduled meeting began by swearing in Ruben Gomez as Mayor, and Emmitt Aguirre and LaShunda White into their city council places. After their swearing in, each of the members spoke about their hopes for the future of Hearne and their place in…