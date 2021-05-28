Naval Group submits offer Hellenic Navy frigate requirement

South Korea's proposal for the Indian Navy's P-75I is based on the Republic of Korea Navy KSS III design. The DSME3000 has a length of 83.5 meters, a beam of 9.7 meters, a draft of 14.7 meters, and a maximum submerged speed of 20 knots per hour. It is based on the Dosan Ahn Changho-class of the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) which is being jointly produced by DSME and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) as part of the KSS III program. The class are the largest submarines ever operated by the ROKN. It is armed with six 533 millimeter torpedo tubes and six vertical launch system (VLS) cells. It also has better living quarters and amenities for seamen compared to other ROKN submarines. DSME produced the first two ships of the KSS III Batch 1 which were launched in 2018 and 2020 respectively, while construction on the third ship, by HHI, is ongoing. A total of nine vessels are planned: Three in a “Batch 2” configuration and three more in a “Batch 3”. The local content and capabilities are improved in each batch. For example, KSS III Batch 2 submarines will feature Lithium Ion batteries.