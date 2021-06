More than 26% of U.S. adults report that in the past 30 days, the only activity they got was whatever was required to do their job. There are a lot of sit-and-stare-at-a-computer-screen jobs and working from home has slashed the notion of motion even more! Only about one in four of you even gets the still-official minimum of 150 minutes of activity a week. Pssst! We think 300 minutes weekly will become a new minimum.