Dr. Edward Wah discusses the history of Kam Wah Chung mercantile and clinic in John Day
This post comes from Zoë Maughan, Student Archives Assistant in the Historical Collections & Archives. In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we're reaching into the archives and publishing a few oral histories that we have not been able to make public before. The third, and final, interview in this series is a 2007 interview with Edward Wah, D.M.D. In this interview, conducted by Janet Worthington, Dr. Wah discusses the history of the Kam Wah Chung mercantile and clinic in John Day, OR and his experiences living there. Dr. Wah is the great nephew of Ing "Doc" Hay, a Chinese herbalist who ran the clinic alongside his business partner, Lung On.