FTX Crypto Cup 4: Carlsen & Caruana stage comebacks

Chess is one of the hottest sports in today’s time. Ever since the popular Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit was released, chess’s popularity has been through the roof. There have been record sales for chessboards, chess magazines, and a record high of new players who are getting into the game. Even the popular chess streamers like Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura and “agadmator” on YouTube have seen success as both of them hit the mark for a million followers recently. With so many new players now interested in chess, it is no surprise that most of them are looking to improve their game. If you are a new player, it might be difficult to understand why some openings are stronger than others. So, in this article, I will be talking about some of the best chess openings that will help you get better in the early phase of a match.