FTX Crypto Cup 4: Carlsen & Caruana stage comebacks

By Colin McGourty
chess24.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWesley So and Teimour Radjabov have one foot in the FTX Crypto Cup semi-finals after winning Day 1 of their quarterfinals against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Anish Giri, but the greatest drama took place in the drawn matches. Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura traded blows with White winning all four games in a throwback to the first day of the 2020 Magnus Carlsen Invitational, the event that launched the online chess revolution. New World Championship challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi looked set to beat ex-challenger Fabiano Caruana, but couldn’t draw the final game on demand.

