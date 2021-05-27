FTX Crypto Cup 4: Carlsen & Caruana stage comebacks
Wesley So and Teimour Radjabov have one foot in the FTX Crypto Cup semi-finals after winning Day 1 of their quarterfinals against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Anish Giri, but the greatest drama took place in the drawn matches. Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura traded blows with White winning all four games in a throwback to the first day of the 2020 Magnus Carlsen Invitational, the event that launched the online chess revolution. New World Championship challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi looked set to beat ex-challenger Fabiano Caruana, but couldn’t draw the final game on demand.chess24.com