Water guns for adults exist, and if you want one, we’re not judging (in fact, we’re encouraging it). There’s no reason to deny it: We’re all looking for an excuse to be “immature.” (After all, dads just wanna have fun.) What better way to do that than with an old-fashioned water gun fight? Whether you’re planning an all-out war with your buddies after a beer-and-BBQ session beer-and-BBQ session or you just want to have fun with the kiddos, you’re no doubt in it to win it. For that, you’re going to need the best water gun(s) you can get your hands on, and maybe a multi-pack so you can outfit the whole crew.