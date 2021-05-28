Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Watch: Conspiracy theorist who claims she doesn’t know any happy gay people trolled in best way

By Joe Mellor
thelondoneconomic.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in Janaury a funeral was held for garda who was targeted in Irish conspiracy theorist’s viral video. It is understood, Irish Central.com reported, that Leblique was subject to a barrage of abuse that took a toll on his mental health after he was featured in a video live-streamed to thousands of people by Gemma O’Doherty, a leading figure in Ireland’s anti-mask and anti-lockdown movement who claims COVID is a “hoax.”

www.thelondoneconomic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma O'doherty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay People#Ireland#Dublin#Janaury#Irish#Central Com#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
Related
Celebritiesnewsthump.com

Woman who says she hates drama clearly doesn’t mean her own

A woman who says she hates it when people start shit and stir things up clearly isn’t including herself in that statement, it has emerged. 41-year-old Simone Williams posted to Facebook clearly expressing her disdain for ‘drama and people what start it’ leading to friends wondering who the hell she might be talking about if it’s not herself.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Little People, Big World’s Isabel Roloff slams trolls for sending ‘nasty messages’ as she tries to feel ‘empowered’

JACOB Roloff’s wife, Isabel Rock, blasted rude followers for sending her “nasty messages” on social media when she’s trying to be open and “honest” with them. The Little People, Big World star has shared a lot about her struggles, including depression and eating disorders, with fans because she wants to feel “empowered,” but she said the trolls don’t help with that.
Relationship AdviceCumberland Times-News

Sober spouse doesn't know when to quit

DEAR AMY: I am so conflicted about what to do regarding my marriage. Back in 2010, I quit drinking. My husband promised to quit with me. Unfortunately, he is still drinking heavily. I have expressed my need to be with a sober husband. He has promised to stop drinking. He...
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Implies a Lot of People in the UK Don't Know Who Oprah Is in New Interview

Two members of the royal family have officially weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. In a new interview with The Telegraph, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, were asked about the Sussexes' interview and had a humorous response to the controversial royal moment. Prince Edward kicked things off by responding, "Oprah who?"
Celebritiesimdb.com

Keira Knightley: I Don’t Know Any Woman Who Hasn’t Been Harassed, Groped, Flashed, or More

In a new profile for Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Keira Knightley wonders why it took her so long to call out misogyny in and out of Hollywood. Her answer? Misogyny and harassment is so institutionalized that sometimes you don’t even think about it. As the Oscar-nominated actress said, “It was when women started listing all the precautions they take when they walk home to make sure they’re safe, and I thought, I do every single one of them, and I don’t even think about it. It’s fucking depressing.”
Celebritiesthejasminebrand.com

Chrissy Teigen Says ‘I Was A Troll – There Is Simply No Excuse’ As She Apologizes Again For Resurfaced Tweets

Chrissy Teigen Says ‘I Was A Troll – There Is Simply No Excuse’ As She Apologizes Again For ‘Awful’ Resurfaced Tweets. Chrissy Teigen has posted a lengthy apology online after old, controversial tweets of hers resurfaced in which she bullied Courtney Stodden, a model and reality TV personality. Sharing the apology on social media the model and TV host says,
CelebritiesGwinnett Daily Post

Kevin Hart on cancel culture: 'I understand people are human'

Kevin Hart has had some experience with cancel culture and he's not here for it. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Hart used some colorful language we won't repeat here to talk about his disdain for the tendency to "cancel" people after they have publicly made mistakes. "When...
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off New Tattoo Drawn By Daughter As She Reflects More On Her Social Media Scandal

Chrissy Teigen is making her social media comeback. On Monday, the model posted an in-depth second apology following the controversy that she repeatedly told a then-teenaged Courtney Stodden to kill themself on Twitter (among other upsetting posts about Lindsay Lohan, Farrah Abraham, and Quvenzhané Wallis). She admitted to being a “troll,” but stated she had “so much love to give” to her social media community. She also mentioned taking “some more time” for herself and her family.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

It became known how Meghan Markle feels after the second birth

According to a close friend, the rebellious ex-actress has practically adapted to the new role, but only thanks to her husband. A close friend of Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle told how she feels after the birth of her daughter: details of the duchess’ everyday life have hit the tabloids.