Watch: Conspiracy theorist who claims she doesn’t know any happy gay people trolled in best way

In a new profile for Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Keira Knightley wonders why it took her so long to call out misogyny in and out of Hollywood. Her answer? Misogyny and harassment is so institutionalized that sometimes you don’t even think about it. As the Oscar-nominated actress said, “It was when women started listing all the precautions they take when they walk home to make sure they’re safe, and I thought, I do every single one of them, and I don’t even think about it. It’s fucking depressing.”