10 Movie Remakes That Were Better Than The Original

We have a lot of movie franchises coming out with new films this year and into next, but which is your favorite?. As you know, last year we were supposed to have A LOT of blockbuster movies hitting the big screen. However, COVID had other plans and we had to wait a whole year for them to come out. The time has finally come for all of these movies that we have been waiting for to come out. Many of these movies are a part of some of the best movie franchises of all time. That includes movies like The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and the upcoming films F9, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, No Time To Die, Halloween Kills, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Matrix 4, and The Kings Man. All of these movies are a part of some fantastic franchises. Oh, and more are planning on being released next year too!