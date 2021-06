Magneto, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for X-Men #1 is the master of magnetism. He is currently a member of the Quiet Council on Krakoa in the comic books. But on Twitter, he is the hashtag of choice after a few folks decided that being vaccinated was making them magnetic, and asked government committees just how pieces of metal were suddenly sticking to their sweaty, slightly titled back skin. Cut to everyone deciding that this sounded a really cool thing and #Magneto started trending. Brands got involved as well. Here are a few examples after Mark Brooks shows us how it's really done.