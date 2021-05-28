Cancel
How To Make: Smoked Salmon Canapés & Air Dried Ham Roulades

Cover picture for the articleMaking these Smoked Salmon Canapés and Air Dried Ham Roulades is easier than you think!. A delicious summer treat, ideal for canapés or as light starters, this week’s featured recipe comes from Forman & Field – London’s oldest salmon smokers. Highly regarded for their world-famous smoked salmon having set up business in East London over 100 years ago, the company is still family run and supplies salmon to some of the world’s most renowned restaurants. What’s more, these smoked salmon and air-dried ham roulades are relatively simple to make, using H. Forman & Son’s poached salmon salad (available online), fresh rocket, Monmouthshire air-dried ham, goat’s cheese, and, of course, grade one smoked salmon.

