Friday late evening and night: Cloudy. Periods of thundershowers, with familiar highly variable rainfall amounts. Many of us will barely get a half or even a quarter of an inch – but a few localized spots will face multi-inch rainfall again, with model data not even close in agreement as to who that will be. As an example, an American high resolution model plots 3 hundredths of an inch of rainfall in Burlington for Friday night… while the main European model is at an inch and a half and the main Canadian model lays down 4 inches. Low tonight in the low 70s.