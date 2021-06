By now I’m sure you’ve heard that Chelsea is set out to miss out on Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan wingback is on his way to Paris Saint-Germain—barring a drastic last minute turn of events—for around €70 million. Hakimi was a target for Thomas Tuchel as he apparently sees Reece James’ future at right centerback, as opposed to right wingback. Hakimi thrived last season for Antonio Conte’s Serie A winners, but with Inter Milan facing financial struggles, the star was always going to depart to the highest bidder.