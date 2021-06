Nascar will race 600 miles Sunday night in Charlotte with the annual Cup Series Coca-Cola 600. Hear the race on WBUT 1050am, the New 97.3fm and at wbut.com beginning at 5pm. WBUT will also carry the annual Indianapolis 500 Sunday afternoon. Hear that broadcast beginning after the Noon News. The race at Indy has sold out – with a reduced capacity 135,000 on hand for the iconic race, which is about 40% of a full house at the track.