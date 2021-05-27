Economic Recovery Live Discussion – Erie County, Pa. Executive Kathy Dahlkemper
Join NACo live to hear from Erie County, Pa. County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper on the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and equity. This is the first in a new Economic Recovery Facebook Live series to spotlight recovery issues and county solutions as county governments across the country work to recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19. This new series is a project of NACo’s Economic Mobility Leadership Network and Recovery Cohort.www.naco.org