Pirates lose sixth straight/on the negative end of a comical play

By Bob Cupp
wbut.com
 28 days ago

The Pirates contributed to the Cubs cause when first baseman Will Craig induced an error in bizarre fashion during the third inning. With two outs, a ball was hit to third baseman Erik Gonzalez – whose throw to first base pulled Craig off the bag. Instead of just tagging the base for the final out, Craig chased the batter back toward home plate which allowed a runner to score. Craig then turned to throw the batter out at first base, but threw the ball away allowing a second run to score.

