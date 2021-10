LONGMEADOW – The Longmeadow Select Board approved a utility pole on Forest Glen Road at its Oct. 4 meeting, but not everyone was happy about it. The matter was first discussed at the Sept. 20 board meeting, during which an Eversource representative explained that the residence at 161 Forest Glen Rd. was receiving less than reliable electrical service because the transmission to the house ran from a hard-to-reach pole at the rear of the property and experienced extended service interruptions, as it was the last house to be serviced during an outage.

