When we anticipate the future, do we see ourselves winning or succeeding? Or do we look into our future and see only losses or failure ahead?. Some could see this as a simple difference between optimism and pessimism. However, it is more than that too. When we dream, we don't typically dream of the fish we almost caught, the deal we almost won, or the meal we almost prepared. No, typically in our dreams we catch the fish, and it is bigger than we expected; we close the deal and it's worth more in commission than any previous deal we had sold; and the dinner that we cooked was nothing short of culinary perfection, worthy of qualifying for a spot on a famous cooking show.