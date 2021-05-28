Assembly / Manufacturing Engineer / Manager

BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. NovelVox, the leader in providing an industry-specific and optimized solution for all contact centers, understands how 60% of FCR attempts fail because agents cannot access the correct information with its inadequate or outdated technology. To equip Mitel contact center agents to overcome such incompetency, NovelVox introduces Mitel Agent Desktop and Mitel Wallboard. The former empowers agents with a unified desktop that 360-degree customer information to help him address caller with their name and deliver a personalized experience. In addition, it offers over 70 3rd party integrations and a customized interface for an improved FCR and reduced AHT. The latter, i.e., Mitel Agent Dashboard, keeps the team updated with their performance, KPIs, and target. It is the best way to keep the agents motivated even under pressure. Also, the supervisor can monitor agent performance in real-time and guide accordingly.