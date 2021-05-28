Market Analyst & CRM Administrator

In recent times, customer relationship management (CRM) solutions have been witnessing demand from almost every domain. The advent of new technologies can lead to effective patient follow-ups by healthcare institutions. CRM technology enables automation in functions such as taking pills, sending emails or text messages, and conveying test results. The greater convenience of such communication platforms has been responsible for the increasing adoption of these systems across the world. The availability of customization services by specialists has also opened up new doors for the expansion of the healthcare CRMmarket.