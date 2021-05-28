Cancel
Gallia County, OH

Holzer Nursing class of 1971 holds reunion

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven classmates of the Holzer Medical Center School of Nursing Class of 1971 met recently in Ronks, PA, for their 50th reunion. Kneeling L to R: Sharon Sheets Steele, Sharon Sparks Crabtree, Janice Rose Bowersox. Standing: Sandra Davidson Barnes, Candace Bahr Pope, Lennie Morris Davis, and Karen Bailey Newberry. The group enjoyed a week in beautiful Amish Country and attended a performance at the Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster, PA. The Class of ‘71 has met for reunions every five years in various locations, beginning in Gallia County and including Maine, Hilton Head Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, San Antonio, and Put-In-Bay. (Information and photo provided by Candace Bahr Pope).

