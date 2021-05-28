Interim Director of Youth Ministry

How is your Bible Study going? Are you fulfilling your curiosity about the authors of the gospels, did David write all those Psalms? Who are those Ephesians, and why did Paul write them letters, and what about those Roman lions, did the emperor really slaughter Christians as a sport? Maybe, you just want to dive deeper into the scriptures to understand your faith, find a ministry to contribute too or perhaps just begin a new prayer practice. If these or similar questions have come to mind, then maybe joining an Education for Ministry group this fall might be beneficial to your spiritual growth.