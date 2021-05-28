Cancel
Interim Director of Youth Ministry

By Sardis Presbyterian Church
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Interim Director of Youth Ministry is accountable to the Session through the Personnel Ministry and supervised by the Associate Pastor for Families. This position will serve the church by ministering to all middle and high school students (grades 6 – 12), and their families at Sardis Presbyterian Church to nurture them in their journey of discipleship. Through building relationships with youth, their families, and the community, the Director serves as administrator, friend, role model, teacher, and enabler in this ministry and the surrounding community.

