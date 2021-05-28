Cancel
Phil and Lil’s mum Betty will be a lesbian in the ‘Rugrats’ reboot

By Holley Gawne
thebrag.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what comes as a win for diversity, the Rugrats reboot will depict Phil and Lil’s mum Betty as a single mother and lesbian. Yep, the new series, which has just premiered on US streaming service Paramount+, has been brought into the 21st century with its reimagining of the character.

