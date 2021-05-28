DHS says no vaccine passport plans, clarifying Mayorkas

HARRISBURG – Legislation that bans the state, any county, local municipality, school district, and publicly-funded universities from requiring a proof of COVID-19 vaccination has been approved by the PA House Health Committee. Senate Bill 618 will make sure PA does not go the way of New York State and other governmental entities across the nation seeking to require vaccinations to gain entry to receive services, according to the bill’s sponsor, York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill. The bill would also ban the state Health Secretary from unilaterally requiring face masks, imposing travel restrictions, implementing social distancing guidelines, mandating shelter in place, and closing privately-owned businesses. Senate Bill 618 now goes to the full state House for consideration.