What’s Next After Your Child Receives a Diagnosis?

(ThySistas.com) Many of us send our children to school to get an education. For the most part, we entrust their education to the school system. Granted we know History is the one subject we will need to teach ourselves if we want our children to have a balanced understanding of who they are, and the truth about America. However, if we are transparent for a moment, in a no judgement zone, many of us are working, trying to raise our children to be the best they can be, and doing all this while trying to manage one’s own wellness. This is a daunting task for any parent. In many cases we are trying to make sure homework is completed (and turned in), school clothes are intact, supplies are accessible, behavior in school is on point, and the grades on the report card reflect progress and excellence. However, many of us are not facilitating the academic progress of our children. In the hustle and bustle of life the details of their academic progress and retention are often missed. There is more to this then simply regurgitating information to pass tests…too many of our children have a negative relationship to learning. Far too often doing well in school is seen as a way to maintain peace with one’s parents verses an enrichment that will last a lifetime.