Film Courage: What has making ECCO movie taught you about yourself and filmmaking, yourself first, then filmmaking?. Ben Medina, Director/Photographer/Writer: I think it was the longest project I’ve ever done in my life so I mean definitely I don’t look at schooling as a project because it changes every quarter so to speak. It was this competition that came out in me with myself and it was shattering a lot of naiveté about how hard this would be. You have to have some very challenging internal conversations with yourself when you get disheartened or when you feel alone in a process even if you have a great support network. It’s very easy to just shut off. There were rises and falls of depression that were uncontrollable because you just get so exhausted with the process. It taught me how to stop also inside of my myopic obsessive nature to finish or to get a moment perfect. It taught me to stop to enough is enough for a day like if we’re cutting we’ve been cutting for like 12 hours or something it’s like stop take a break and…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).