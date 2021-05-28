Cancel
Paul Stanley Takes Potshot at Reviewer From 1974

By Martin Kielty
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paul Stanley took a potshot at a reviewer who wrote a negative report about Kiss 47 years ago. He shared a picture of a clipping from the Seattle Daily Times, dated May 27, 1974, written by Patrick MacDonald after a concert two days earlier. The part that most interested Stanley read: “I hope the four guys who make up the group, whose names don't matter, are putting money away for the future. The near future, because Kiss won't be around long.”

