Roisin Stanbrook tried to ignore her love of bugs by studying computer coding her first year of college. It didn’t stick. She ended up dropping out of school and working at a pet store. But she couldn’t resist her interest in bugs, especially when she saw an ad about an opportunity to participate in a conservation project in Africa. After a few days there, she was hooked. She applied to get back into college before she boarded her plane back home. She hasn’t looked back.