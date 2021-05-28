Cancel
DREAM THEATER's JAMES LABRIE Sings 'Have A Cigar' On New PINK FLOYD Tribute Album (Video)

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most iconic characters ever created in song — the smarmy, nefarious record executive dreamt up by Roger Waters for PINK FLOYD's 1975 single "Have A Cigar", who infamously asked "Which one's Pink?" — is being brought to life in a whole new way, courtesy of the legendary voice of prog metal superstars DREAM THEATER, James LaBrie, and a spectacular new concept video from award-winning director Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films. LaBrie's superb rendition of the song, taken from the just released album "Still Wish You Were Here - A Tribute To Pink Floyd", gives the lyrics a far more sinister edge than the original recording, as does the razor-sharp guitar work from Steve Stevens, which contrasts nicely with the laid-back rhythm section composed of THE DAMNED's Rat Scabies and PUBLIC IMAGE LTD.'s Jah Wobble and some supremely tasteful keyboard work from THE MOODY BLUES' Patrick Moraz. This fantastic new version of the song inspired the first-ever dramatic portrayal of this character, performed by seasoned character actor Noel Jason Scott for Cordero's video, as a stylish Mephistopheles who casually tempts a young, naive musician into a malevolent Faustian bargain that grants him all the riches and rewards of rock superstardom before exacting a treacherous toll.

www.blabbermouth.net
