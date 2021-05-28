Cancel
Dallas, TX

WBAP Morning News: Carry The Load Is Celebrating 10 Years

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article10 years later, Carry The Load is coming back to Dallas! The Memorial Day tradition has caught the attention of the nation every year. CEO and President Stephen Holley joined the show to discuss the events this weekend.

