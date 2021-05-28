Usher and Jenn Goicoechea Expecting Second Child

Last year, I stumbled upon Plight by Jenn Taiga. I don’t recall exactly what I was expecting but it certainly wasn’t what I ended up getting and I mean that in the best possible sense. Maybe I was expecting to hear a synthwave album or perhaps my expectations were of something more vaguely electronic. Regardless, what I ended up listening to was a sprawling, psychedelic, mind-bending electronic journey. The album is comprised of two tracks, each over twenty minutes long, and maybe that should have been my first clue that things are not as they seem? These two tracks are as ambitious as they are well executed, weaving a dark tapestry of emotional conflux, eerie atmosphere and a ton of influence from a large range of sounds, starting with dark EDM, running through synthwave, dungeon synth, and even some techno, and all the way to progressive rock and psychedelic music.