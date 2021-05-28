Chris Salcedo Show: Former State Senator Don Huffines on Special Session

At least two competing proposals are taking shape as New Mexico lawmakers attempt to strike a deal on marijuana legalization during a special legislative session that begins on Tuesday. Sponsors of HB 12, which passed the House of Representatives but ultimately stalled on the Senate floor during the final hours of the regular session, have been scrambling to retool that measure into a form they hope can win support from both chambers. “We are working on our bill,” Rep. Javier Martínez (D) told Marijuana Moment in an interview on Friday. “I’ve been meeting with the governor’s office all week—myself, my cosponsors on the House side and cosponsors on the Senate side.” Some reports suggest individual provisions of the plan may spin off into separate legislation, potentially creating several bills for lawmakers to consider. Meanwhile Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R), whose own legalization bill, SB 288, failed to make it out of committee during the regular session, unveiled a separate proposal for the special session late last week. “I thought it important to get out to the public because it is kind of a rushed special session,” he told Marijuana Moment. Pirtle said that while he was scheduled to meet with the governor’s office over the weekend, he has felt largely left out of the ongoing negotiations. “I really thought I would have more of a hands-on role at this point,” he said Friday. “I have yet to see a version from the governor’s office or the House members.” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), who supports legalization, signaled the need for a special session as it became clear that HB 12 was unlikely to pass the Democrat-controlled Senate in its current form. “It’s important enough and we’re close enough that the governor firmly believes it will be worth an extra effort to close…