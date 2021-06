If you haven't tried sports yoga yet, it can be a great cross-training tool for runners to prevent aches and pains. We find out more... Sports Yoga is an excellent cross-training tool that can help improve athletic performance by learning how to stretch and strengthen key muscle groups related to certain sports. It is different to other forms of yoga as it pays specific attention to pinpoint muscles rather than a general whole-body stretch. Sports yoga gets the body moving through all planes of motion in all directions. The combination of mobility and flexibility exercises and time spent in the active recovery heart rate zone will accelerate recovery compared to just doing static and assisted stretching. The body will feel less fatigued and running the day after a Sports Yoga session will feel easier.