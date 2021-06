With a 70% chance of a Tropical depression heading to the Gulf of Mexico this weekend with Invest 92, it's a good reminder to get all of our ducks in a row while we still have time to prepare. And even though we are hoping for the best, it's always a good idea in Louisiana to get ready for the worst. WWL in New Orleans is giving us some good tips, via the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, and Ocshner Health Systems for using a home generator safely. Because when the power goes out, generators will get cranked up all over the state, and over 60 accidents a year happen when they aren't being used properly.