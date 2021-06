Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Life might be going back to normal, whatever that means, but you don't have to stop living in leggings if you don't want to. Amazon private-label brand Core 10 lets you build your own leggings and customize your waistband, fabric, and leg length to create a style that fits your lifestyle and your look (and your body, of course). Since summer is only an inch away, the Core 10 Build Your Own Capri Leggings are a great place to start.