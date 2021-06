Across six weeks, starting in January 2021, a team of hackers described as top-tier military and civilian operatives took aim at military assets belonging to the U.S. Department of the Army and the U.S. Defense Digital Services. These assets included a number of army.mil and westpoint.edu applications. The operation was a success, and that's no bad thing because the hackers were participating in the third Hack the Army event to have taken place since 2016.