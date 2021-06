Oops, you’ll have to do it again. That may be the case if you got the Pfizer/BioTech Covid-19 vaccine at the former NFL Experience building in Times Square, New York City, anytime from June 5 to 10. Apparently, vaccine doses used during those days got lost in the game, so to speak. ATC Vaccination Services, which was contracted by the New York City government to administer vaccines at that location, committed an oopsies. Make that many oopsies over the course of six days. They had kept the vaccines in the freezers too long. In this case, too long meant past the vaccines’ expiration dates. But it seems like they didn’t check these expiration dates and ended up injecting 899 people with expired vaccine doses.