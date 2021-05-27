Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Adhiti Bandlamudi

By Adhiti Bandlamudi
aspenpublicradio.org
 28 days ago

9 Victims Killed At San Jose Rail Yard In Country's Latest Mass Shooting. Ten people are dead, including the alleged gunman, in a workplace shooting in San Jose, Calif. Authorities say all the victims were employees of the local transit authority. Tactics Used To Find Golden State Killer Raise Privacy...

www.aspenpublicradio.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Golden State Killer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#San Jose#Dna#The Golden State Killer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Law EnforcementPosted by
News Talk 1490

Ahead Of Derek Chauvin’s Sentencing, Prison Experts Predict Ex-Cop Will Be Killed Behind Bars

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Derek Chauvin on Friday will learn how long a judge sentences him to prison, but corrections experts say the real moment of truth for the ex-cop convicted of murdering George Floyd by brutally kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes will likely come behind bars when his fellow inmates “kill him.”
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Body parts found scattered across Minneapolis are identified as 'mentally ill' dad-of-two, 36, who threw feces at transit workers last month

The dismembered human remains that were found last week scattered in two separate locations in Minneapolis have been identified as a mentally ill father-of-two who had been in and out of jail for various offenses, including for hurling feces at transit workers. Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said Friday evening...
Pennsylvania Statenewsitem.com

'Serious racial disparities' in Pennsylvania juvenile court

Pennsylvania locks up far too many first-time and low-level youth offenders, with Black youth in particular disproportionately yanked from their homes and prosecuted as adults, according to a governmental task force that made recommendations on Tuesday to reform juvenile justice in the state. “Serious racial disparities pervade Pennsylvania’s juvenile justice...
Petsoffthekuff.com

June 24th, 2021:

I have three things to say about this. Texans love their dogs, no doubt. But now, some Texans are calling out Gov. Greg Abbott, alleging that he does not. The Republican governor vetoed a bill Friday to expand animal cruelty laws and make the unlawful restraint of a dog a criminal offense.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Georgia sergeant demoted after K9 dog found dead in back of patrol car

A Georgia sergeant was demoted after his K9 dog was found dead in the back of a patrol car.Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that K9 “Khan” died after he was accidentally left in his pen inside a hot patrol car earlier this month.Officials say that handler Deputy Willie Barkley returned home after working an overnight shift, and after completing paperwork in the patrol car, went inside his home to sleep.But authorities say that instead of moving Khan, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, to a pen at the property, he forgot to get him out from the patrol car.And when he returned...
Minnesota StateFOX 21 Online

Minnesota Weighs More Cameras in Courts After Chauvin Case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota’s court system could allow expanded camera coverage of criminal proceedings following the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death. Chief Justice Lorie Gildea says it’s time to consider amending the current rules to accommodate broader public access. Gildea’s order doesn’t specifically cite...
Indianapolis, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

Arrests – June 15

Charging information is obtained from the Hancock County Jail. If you have questions about a charge listed here, call the sheriff’s department at 317-477-1147. Zachary Tyler King, 26, 6000 block of North County Road 600E, Greenfield, is serving time. Saturday. Martin Alejandro Sierra, 20, first block of East 16th Street,...
CelebritiesPosted by
News Talk 1490

Former No Limit Rapper Paroled After 20 Years In Prison

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Noted for good conduct, expanding his vocational training and mentoring other inmates, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee has granted parole to McKinley Phipps Jr., the former No Limit rapper who performed under the name “Mac” during his days in the free world.
Law Enforcement19fortyfive.com

Should You Go to Jail For Secretly Recording the Police?

A mother gets a call from the police telling her to meet them outside of a movie theatre. They have arrested her son, who looks about 15, for trying to sneak into a movie. Soon after arriving, the mother starts recording the scene. She lets the officers know they’re on camera, and one says that’s OK. Then she turns to ask her son what happened. He tells his mom that the police slammed him against a car.
Public Safetybayview-news.com

Man charged in poisoning of child that sparked cereal probe

Police say they have charged Francis Ngugi, 45, of Toronto with the poisoning death of three-year-old Bernice Nantanda Wamala of Scarborough. Detectives say a “controlled substance” that was obtained at a place of employment was administered to the breakfast food of the child and a young friend on Sunday, March 7. The friend was ill but recovered. The death sparked a national investigation of breakfast food in an attempt to find the cause of the death. Ngugi’s relationship if any to the dead girl is not given. He has been charged with two counts of administering a noxious substance to endanger life, two counts of unlawfully causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing death. Police did not name the substance but common controlled drugs are Marijuana, Heroin, LSD, Fentanyl, Cocaine, Morphine and Oxycodone.
Florida Statewbrc.com

Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car

COCOA, Fla. (Gray News) - A K-9 officer with the Cocoa Police Department died Wednesday afternoon in the back of her patrol vehicle. Police say K-9 Zena’s handler checked on her during a training class at the Criminal Justice Center at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne. No other details...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

West Indianapolis food pantry seeking truck thieves

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis food pantry is hoping someone recognizes a pair of thieves who made off with a truckload of food meant for those in need. The Lord's Pantry at Anna's House posted surveillance photos on Facebook last week showing two men who allegedly stole their truck, which was full of fresh fruits and vegetables, water and Masa, a corn flour used to make tamales and tortillas.
Kidshot96.com

Kids Found Living in Storage Unit

A woman is faces neglect and drug charges after kids were found sleeping in a storage unit. Deputies say just after midnight Friday morning, they were doing a check at a storage facility on N. St. Joseph Ave. where they saw a woman and a child outside of one of the units.
New York City, NYlawofficer.com

Activist who supported “defunding the police” now blames cops for surging crime

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... NEW YORK—Brittany Packnett Cunningham, an MSNBC contributor who was appointed in 2015 to serve on President Barack Obama’s “Task Force on 21st Century Policing” recently claimed that surging crime in America is “the fault of the police.” She explained that “Defunding the police is not just about taking money out of an institution that continues to prove ineffective… It’s also about refunding the people.”
WorldPosted by
Latin Times

Underage Sisters Found Strung Up From Tree Believed To Be Victims Of Rape, Heinous Killings

Two underage sisters aged, 14 and 16, were found dead hanging from a tree in a village in Kokrajhar district, Assam, India on Friday, June 11, local authorities confirmed. The bodies were reportedly found strung up inside a small forest in Abhayakuti village on Friday night. The remains were immediately cut down and sent to the Kokrajhar Civil Hospital for an autopsy, a senior police officer said.
Pennsylvania Stateleadertimes.com

‘Serious racial disparities’ in Pennsylvania juvenile court

(AP) — Pennsylvania locks up far too many first-time and low-level youth offenders, with Black youth in particular disproportionately yanked from their homes and prosecuted as adults, according to a governmental task force that made recommendations on Tuesday to reform juvenile justice in the state. “Serious racial disparities pervade Pennsylvania’s juvenile justice system,” the bipartisan Pennsylvania Juvenile Justice Task Force […]