Adhiti Bandlamudi

Police say they have charged Francis Ngugi, 45, of Toronto with the poisoning death of three-year-old Bernice Nantanda Wamala of Scarborough. Detectives say a “controlled substance” that was obtained at a place of employment was administered to the breakfast food of the child and a young friend on Sunday, March 7. The friend was ill but recovered. The death sparked a national investigation of breakfast food in an attempt to find the cause of the death. Ngugi’s relationship if any to the dead girl is not given. He has been charged with two counts of administering a noxious substance to endanger life, two counts of unlawfully causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing death. Police did not name the substance but common controlled drugs are Marijuana, Heroin, LSD, Fentanyl, Cocaine, Morphine and Oxycodone.