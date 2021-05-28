How a trip home helped Marc Pingris arrive at his decision to retire

The Phoenix Suns completed the sweep over Denver, and are heading to their first conference finals since 2010, largely thanks to their elite backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. The two combined for 71 points, over 50% of the team’s total in the closeout game. Phoenix is the first team to punch their ticket into the conference finals, and will await the winner of Utah and the LA Clippers. After knocking out the reigning champs and sweeping Denver, the Finals are the next thing on their minds, and they have a real shot of winning the West thanks to the best backcourt in basketball.