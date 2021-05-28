How a trip home helped Marc Pingris arrive at his decision to retire
Throughout the course of his storied PBA career, Marc Pingris hardly carried any hesitations when it came to anything that involved basketball. Pingris knew what it took to succeed, and he went to great lengths just to achieve the prerequisites of winning. This relentless approach and measured recklessness remained a constant for 16 years, endearing him to countless Filipino fans and earning him a decorated career worthy of an inclusion to the list of 40 Greatest Players in league history.tv5.espn.com